Rev Owusu Bempah lied about Presidential win, God revealed nothing to him – Akpaloo

Politics of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Kofi Akpaloo, presidential candidate for the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), has called Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah a liar for predicting that John Mahama will win the upcoming elections.



Akpaloo claims Bempah's assertion stems from bitterness towards the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for unmet promises.



He expressed confidence in his own visions, stating that he dreamed of being sworn in as president on April 4, 2024, and believes none of his dreams have failed.



Akpaloo insists he will be the next president, dismissing Bempah's claims as misguided.