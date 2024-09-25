You are here: HomeNews2024 09 25Article 1985936

Rev. Owusu Bempah must be arrested to prove his allegation against the IGP – Peace Watch Ghana

The Executive Director of Peace Watch Ghana, Madam Nyonkopa Daniels, has called for the arrest of Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah after he accused the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, of plotting to kill him.

Rev. Bempah claims police officers tried to inject him with a lethal substance during his arrest three years ago.

Madam Daniels has urged authorities to arrest and investigate the pastor, stating that such serious allegations should not be made without evidence and could damage the reputation of the police.

