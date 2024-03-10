Rev. Owusu-Bempah opts not to predict 2024 election winner despite revelations

Politics of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah, founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, has announced his decision to refrain from making predictions about the upcoming 2024 elections.



Despite claiming to have received revelations regarding the elections, the renowned prophet stated that he will opt not to disclose or predict a winner.



During an interview with Okay FM’s Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on the ‘Ade Akye Abia’ morning show, Owusu-Bempah emphasized his reluctance, stating, “As for the elections, I have said a lot about it so many times… But to proclaim that Bawumia or Mahama or Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen will win this time, I will never do that!”



Addressing the specifics of the elections, he cautioned against underestimating their significance, citing existing tensions. "What I saw about the elections is that there was chaos everywhere... We are praying to God to take away that chaos so that the elections will be peaceful," he added.



Owusu-Bempah urged fellow prophets to abstain from making predictions about election outcomes and instead focus on mitigating potential chaos during the general elections.



Over the years, Owusu-Bempah has intermittently prophesied about presidential election winners, often asserting himself as a prophet with infallible predictions, claiming that his prophecies regarding election outcomes never fail.