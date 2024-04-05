Rev. Stephen Wengam calls for church strategy review

Religion of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Rev. Stephen Wengam, the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, has urged the church to reevaluate its methods for evangelism and establishing new congregations.



Speaking at the close of Botswana Assemblies of God's National Easter Convention in Gaborone, Rev. Wengam emphasized the need for the church to adopt biblical models that align closely with God's approach to reaching the lost.



During the convention, Rev. Wengam preached on the topic "The responsibility the benefits of Christ's resurrection imposes on the believer, go quickly and tell: Lessons from the parable of the lost coin and lost sheep."



He challenged Christians to reflect on the implications of Christ's resurrection and to share the gospel with renewed fervor.



In addition to his message at the convention, Rev. Wengam also spoke at a "power-packed" Easter Sunday service, where he called on African Christians to apply the teachings of Christ to improve the socio-economic development of the continent.



He also addressed various summits, including the Ministers and Spouses Summit and the Women's Summit, focusing on topics such as "The Anointed Woman and Sexual Purity."



As the Vice-Chairman of Africa Assemblies of God Alliance (AAGA), Rev. Wengam encouraged African churches to embrace the "MM33 Agenda" of the World Fellowship of Assemblies of God.



This initiative aims to plant one million churches by 2033, with Rev. Wengam highlighting that the impact and relevance of the church depend on achieving this goal.



Expressing gratitude to Rev. Wengam for his impactful visit, Bishop John Thusukudu of Botswana Assemblies of God thanked him for his selfless commitment and generosity. The General Presbytery of Botswana Assemblies of God also presented gifts to Rev. Wengam and his wife, Monica, in appreciation of their ministry.