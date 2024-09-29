Reviving the economy will be difficult – Mahama

Politics of Sunday, 29 September 2024
Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Former President John Dramani Mahama admits that reviving Ghana’s economy will be challenging if he wins the 2024 elections, due to the severe damage caused by the current government.
He criticized the NPP administration for leaving the economy "beyond repair" but expressed confidence in the NDC's capability to restore it.
Mahama assured Ghanaians that, as President, he would always be truthful, emphasizing that honesty is key to effective leadership.
He believes Ghanaians are frustrated with the current economic situation and want change in leadership.
The flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama is alleging that key appointees of the ruling NPP have begun seeking visas to travel out of the country to escape accountability from the NDC#TV3GH pic.twitter.com/hCZTHivpD1— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) September 29, 2024