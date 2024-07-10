Revoke our PC’s title-Pusiga NPP supporters to NEC

Politics of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Some members of the NPP in the Pusiga Constituency have petitioned party executives to revoke the membership of Parliamentary Candidate Hanan Aludiba Abdul-Wahab and Constituency Chairman Issaka Seidu.



They accuse the two of misconduct, citing Article 3(7)(1) of the NPP Constitution, for campaigning against the party’s Presidential Candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and supporting opposition candidate John Mahama.



The petitioners provided evidence, including a video of Seidu campaigning for Mahama, and highlighted Abdul-Wahab's lack of support for Bawumia.



They hope for swift action to ensure a unified campaign.