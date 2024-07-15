Richard Ahiagbah is not qualified to talk on corporate governance – Austin Gamey

Politics of Monday, 15 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Labour Analyst Austin Gamey has criticized Richard Ahiagbah, the National Communication Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for his comments on corporate governance regarding the SSNIT hotels' sale.



Ahiagbah had suggested that the strike by Organized Labour could harm corporate governance and market confidence.



Gamey argued that Ahiagbah, speaking from a partisan perspective, lacked the qualifications to address such issues, emphasizing that government decisions on such matters can negatively impact vulnerable people.



He insisted that corporate governance is distinct and requires a non-partisan approach, which Ahiagbah failed to demonstrate.