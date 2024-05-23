Richard Ahiagbah issued voter ID after registration challenge

Politics of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP's Director of Communications, has been registered and issued a voter ID card after facing a registration challenge in Ketu South.



He expressed gratitude to X, thanking party officials for their support during the process. Ahiagbah clarified that he had been a voter in Ketu South since 2000 but faced biometric issues during the 2023 registration exercise.



He was advised to rectify the problem in subsequent exercises, leading to his successful registration in the current limited voter registration exercise.



"I appeared before the District Registration Review Committee to obtain my voter ID owing to a needless registration challenge. A big thank you to the National Organizer, Nana Boakye, and the Volta Regional chairman, Makafui Kofi Woanyah, and the constituency party for the show of support," Ahiagbah wrote.