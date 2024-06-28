Richard Ahiagbah questions NDC's criticism of $4.7 billion debt savings

Politics of Friday, 28 June 2024

Richard Ahiagbah, the National Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), recently voiced his confusion over the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s reluctance to celebrate the government's successful negotiations that saved Ghana a substantial $4.7 billion in external debt.



Taking to social media, Ahiagbah contested the NDC's position, querying how they would have managed such negotiations



differently had they been in power.



Ahiagbah's remarks come in response to the NDC's stance that there should be no jubilation over the negotiated debt savings. He underscored that the $4.7 billion amount represents a significant financial relief for Ghana, emphasizing that this figure surpasses five times the $918 million borrowed by the NDC from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2015 to stabilize the economy.



Highlighting the irony that the debt savings include amounts borrowed during the NDC's administration, Ahiagbah expressed surprise at their reluctance to acknowledge and celebrate the achievement.



He praised President Akufo-Addo's leadership and Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam for their roles in the successful negotiations, while also crediting Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta for laying the groundwork that led to this favorable outcome.