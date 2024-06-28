You are here: HomeNews2024 06 28Article 1955480

Richard Ahiagbah questions NDC's criticism of $4.7 billion debt savings

Richard Ahiagbah, the National Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), recently voiced his confusion over the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s reluctance to celebrate the government's successful negotiations that saved Ghana a substantial $4.7 billion in external debt.

Taking to social media, Ahiagbah contested the NDC's position, querying how they would have managed such negotiations

