General News of Sunday, 1 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong has inspired Ghanaian youth to take charge of their futures.



In a social media post for the new month, he encouraged them to dream big, work hard, and overcome challenges.



Agyapong, a long-time advocate for youth success, emphasized that the power to shape their lives is in their hands.