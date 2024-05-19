Rising depression Among JHS leavers in Obuasi sparks call for community support

Regional News of Sunday, 19 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Victor Nuamah, a representative from the Psychiatry Unit at the Obuasi Government Hospital, has raised concerns about an increasing number of depression cases among Junior High School (JHS) graduates who fail to meet their academic goals.



He reported that the unit sees at least ten cases annually involving JHS leavers struggling with depression or anxiety after not getting into their preferred schools or courses, Graphic Online reports.



Nuamah described the situation as alarming and called for immediate support from stakeholders to help these children.



Nuamah emphasized the crucial role of families and religious institutions in providing emotional support to these students.



He stated, "This is where the churches and family can come in and support the children to overcome any form of anxiety-related disorders and depression. Children must understand that academic success largely depends on individual effort and not the school or course area."



His comments came during a program organized by the Obuasi Area Pentecost Men's Ministry (PEMEM) and the Municipal Education Directorate.



The event aimed to offer guidance and counseling to final-year JHS students, helping them make informed career choices.



The seminar focused on identifying the students' talents and interests, guiding them on how to pursue fulfilling futures.



Vincent Ephraim Amegah, the Bidieso District pastor, representing the area head, emphasized the importance of aligning students' career choices with their passions and values. He cited Proverbs 22:6, which underscores the significance of proper guidance for children.



At the seminar, seasoned professionals advised about 3,000 students from 60 schools in Obuasi on their career paths and related courses. The goal was to bridge the gap between the student's passions and professional aspirations, ensuring they make choices that reflect their deepest values.



Pastor Amegah highlighted the church's commitment to guiding children to become prominent and successful members of society through its school outreach ministry.



Obuasi Municipal Director of Education, Mr. George Alfred Koomson, also spoke at the event, acknowledging a significant gap in career guidance for students.



He mentioned that this gap prompted collaboration with PEMEM to help students understand the importance of making the right career choices.



"In a world of endless possibilities and opportunities, it is important for the students to navigate their career paths with clarity, purpose, and intentionality," Koomson said, stressing the need for clear and purposeful career planning.