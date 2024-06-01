Road tolls must return to improve road infrastructure – Bawumia

Politics of Saturday, 1 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

NPP flagbearer and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has proposed reintroducing a broad-based road toll system to enhance Ghana’s road infrastructure.



Touring the Volta Region, he stressed that government alone can't fund road projects, advocating private sector involvement.



Although road tolls were abolished in 2022 to reduce traffic congestion, Dr. Bawumia argued that reinstating and broadening tolls would generate necessary revenue for road maintenance and development.



He highlighted the private sector's potential role in supplementing toll revenue and emphasized innovative funding solutions for infrastructure.



Dr. Bawumia also outlined plans for agricultural expansion, power sufficiency, and tax reform if elected president.