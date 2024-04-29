Roads Ministry attributes darkness on Tema Motorway to theft and vandalism

General News of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has pinpointed theft and vandalism as the reasons behind the persistent darkness plaguing the Tema Motorway.



Nasir Ahmad Yartey, the Head of Public Relations at the Roads Ministry, disclosed the ongoing challenges during an interview with Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM. Yartey revealed that despite repeated efforts to repair the streetlights along the motorway, they continue to fall victim to vandalism.



Expressing frustration over the situation, Ahmad Yartey urged citizens to remain vigilant and assist in safeguarding the streetlights from further damage and theft.



Yartey also stressed the shared responsibility between authorities and citizens in protecting public property. He emphasized the need for collective efforts to address the issue and ensure the longevity of street lighting for the benefit of all road users.



"We have had the occasion to replace streetlights on the Motorway more than six different times.



"We procure, they install, and within a period of three to six months, they are gone. People have made it their business to always vandalise streetlights and traffic lights and it is a big challenge as to how to stop it.



"Within the twinkle of an eye, almost all the streetlights are gone. People run into them and whenever we restore the streetlights, the components are stolen overnight and it is a challenge as to how to safeguard these streetlights for the benefit of all of us and so we must educate one another to protect this infrastructure," he said.