Roads and Highways Ministry launches $125 million road project in Bono Region

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye, has initiated a 120-kilometer asphaltic overlay project on the Sunyani to Berekum and Sampa road in the Bono Region.



The project, budgeted at $125 million, will be executed under a fixed-term contract and is slated for completion within 24 months.



The scope of work for the road project includes the construction of drainage structures, laying a 150mm thick crushed rock base material, applying a 50mm thick asphalt binder course, applying a 40mm thick asphalt wearing course, and installing road signs and markings.



During a sod-cutting ceremony at Jinijini in the Berekum West District, as part of his regional tour to inspect roads, Mr. Asenso-Boakye emphasized that the project was crucial for fulfilling the region's aspirations.



He highlighted the successful implementation of programs for constructing, rehabilitating, and maintaining major critical roads across the country to ensure a safe and reliable road network, facilitating movement and contributing to economic growth.



Mr. Asenso-Boakye underscored the role of infrastructure in development, noting its significance in the nation's journey toward economic prosperity and social well-being.



He highlighted that the project would serve as a vital link connecting Berekum to the border town of Sampa, passing through key cashew-growing towns.



Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II, Nsapohene and acting president of the Berekum Traditional Council expressed gratitude for the NPP government's investment in road infrastructure.



He called for measures to ensure the construction of durable roads to save government funds and contribute to the long-term development and sustainability of the country's road network.