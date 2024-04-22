Roads and Highways minister inspects road projects in Ejisu Municipality

Regional News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso Boakye, conducted an inspection of 32 ongoing road construction projects in the Ejisu Municipality on Thursday, April 18, 2024.



These projects, which include urban roads, highways, and feeder roads, aim to enhance the road networks and transportation infrastructure in the historic city.



Among the roads being worked on are the Ejisu-Owne-Bekwai road, Ejisu-Abankro, Donyina, and Adako-Jachie roads. The minister expressed satisfaction with the progress of the work and anticipated that upon completion, the projects would significantly improve transportation in the municipality and the region.



During his interaction with the media, Mr. Asenso-Boakye clarified that his visit was solely to monitor the progress of the projects and not to campaign for votes. He emphasized that all the ongoing projects in the area were initiated prior to the recent by-election and were not new contracts intended to influence voter sentiment.



He explained that these projects were part of the government's broader commitment to enhance road networks across the region to facilitate better transportation and reduce travel times for residents.



Asenso-Boakye emphasized that the projects were not politically motivated but rather aimed at addressing the longstanding infrastructural needs of the Ejisu Municipality.



He highlighted the significance of Ejisu as a densely populated area within the Ashanti Region, making the construction of these roads essential for improving the daily lives of residents. He also acknowledged the pivotal role played by the late MP in championing these projects before his passing.



As part of his visit, the minister paid a courtesy call on the Ejisuheema, Nana Yaa Asantewaa II, where he briefed her on the purpose of his visit and the ongoing road projects in the municipality.



He also took the opportunity to introduce the NPP parliamentary candidate, Kwabena Boateng, for the upcoming by-election, seeking the traditional leaders' blessings and support for him.