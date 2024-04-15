Robber killed, accomplice injured as driver fights off carjacking attempt

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

An unidentified man lost his life when a courageous driver defended himself against a carjacking attempt, resulting in a fatal collision with the attackers.



Eyewitnesses reported that the two robbers approached the driver, forcibly taking his phone and attempting to snatch his vehicle.



In an act of bravery and self-defense, the driver reacted swiftly, accelerating his vehicle and striking the attackers.



As a result, one of the robbers succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision, while the other is said to be in critical condition.