You are here: HomeNews2024 04 15Article 1930673

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 15 April 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Robber killed, accomplice injured as driver fights off carjacking attempt

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The car snatcher knocked down by the driver The car snatcher knocked down by the driver

An unidentified man lost his life when a courageous driver defended himself against a carjacking attempt, resulting in a fatal collision with the attackers.

Eyewitnesses reported that the two robbers approached the driver, forcibly taking his phone and attempting to snatch his vehicle.

In an act of bravery and self-defense, the driver reacted swiftly, accelerating his vehicle and striking the attackers.

As a result, one of the robbers succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision, while the other is said to be in critical condition.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment