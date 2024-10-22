Robbers abandon vehicle during operation; one arrested with weapons

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Ghana Police Service is searching for seven armed robbery suspects who attacked residents in Konongo, Ashanti Region, stealing GH₵130,000.



The robbers fled the scene after learning that police were approaching, abandoning their green Toyota Hilux pickup.



One suspect, Amid Tahiru, was arrested after being caught by community members while attempting to escape by jumping into a river.



Police recovered a foreign pistol, a Heckler and Koch MP5 rifle, several rounds of ammunition, masks, and other items.



Tahiru and another suspect, Hlordeme George, a security guard, are in custody for further investigation and will soon face court.