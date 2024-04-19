You are here: HomeNews2024 04 19Article 1931924

Robbers attack Akroma gold mining company, injure Chinese worker

Armed bandits raided the Akroma Gold Mining Company situated in Esaase, Kwawu West Municipality of the Eastern Region, making off with bars of gold after a violent incursion.

During the attack, a Chinese worker was shot, and others sustained injuries of varying severity.

The injured individual received immediate medical care at Nkawkaw Hospital, with company management confirming the incident and the victim's positive response to treatment.

While specifics of the attack remain undisclosed, authorities have been alerted, and investigations are ongoing.

