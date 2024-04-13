Robbers strike on Nwineso-Trabuom road, robbing and assaulting commuters

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A group of armed robbers attacked a convoy of vehicles, primarily carrying traders en route to Kumasi, on the Nwineso Number 1-Trabuom section of the road.



An eyewitness, who spoke with Nhyira FM on condition of anonymity, recounted that the robbers blocked the road at a specific location, brandishing firearms and robbing passengers at gunpoint.



The victims, including traders, were forced to lie on the ground while the robbers plundered their belongings, seizing cash, mobile phones, wedding rings, and other valuables.



Describing the harrowing experience, the eyewitness shared, “Our driver initially mistook the robbers' flashlight for an approaching vehicle, only to realize too late. The assailants, armed with rifles resembling those used by law enforcement, quickly approached our vehicle, demanding our possessions. They were ruthless, assaulting passengers and stripping some naked.”



Reports indicate that the robbers also physically assaulted some victims, including a driver, during the robbery. Despite the presence of a police patrol team in the area, the incident occurred in their absence, raising concerns about security on the Nwineso-Trabuom road.



Recently, this stretch of road has witnessed several robbery incidents, with commuters expressing fear and trauma over the escalating violence.