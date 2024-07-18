You are here: HomeNews2024 07 18Article 1961102

Source: classfmonline.com

Rosemond Wilson appointed new head of WAEC Ghana

Dr. Rosemond Wilson

Dr. Rosemond Wilson has been appointed as the new Head of the Ghana National Office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), succeeding Mrs. Wendy E. Addy-Lamptey, who has retired.

The announcement, made on July 17, highlights Dr. Wilson's 27 years of experience with WAEC.

Starting in 1997, she has held various roles, including acting Head of the Test Development Division.

Her career began as an Elective Mathematics tutor at Baidoo Bonsoe Senior High Technical School and Tarkwa Senior High School.

Dr. Wilson has led several key departments within WAEC, such as the Mathematics Section and the Post Examinations Department.

