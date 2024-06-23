Russia launches 'massive' attack on Ukrainian power grid

General News of Sunday, 23 June 2024

Source: BBC

Ukrainian energy facilities have suffered a massive Russian attack, marking the eighth such incident in three months.



Ukrainian air defense systems intercepted 12 of 16 missiles and all 13 drones. In Kharkiv, Russian guided bombs killed three people and injured at least 18. The attacks also damaged infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk.



Ukraine faces frequent blackouts as Russia's strikes have destroyed half of the country's electricity-generating capacity since March. President Zelensky and energy executives urge allies to provide more air defense systems, specifically requesting US Patriot systems.



The US has prioritized Ukraine for Patriot deliveries, according to National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.