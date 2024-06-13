You are here: HomeNews2024 06 13Article 1949975
Source: BBC

Russian missile strike kills 9 in Zelensky's hometown - officials

There are fears that the death toll will rise further as search efforts continue

At least nine people have been killed and 29 injured in a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's southern city of Kryvyi Rih, local officials say.

Ukraine's prosecutor general's office says five children are among the injured after a residential building was hit on Wednesday. Earlier, four people were reported missing. Emergency services, police and volunteers are now combing through the wreckage. Search dogs have been brought to the scene.

Russia's defence ministry has not publicly commented on the reported strike on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown.

Mr Zelensky has expressed his condolences to the victims' relatives and friends.

