General News of Tuesday, 18 June 2024

Source: BBC

A fleet of Russian warships, including a nuclear-powered submarine and a frigate, has left Havana after a five-day visit and military drills.



The visit was seen as a show of support for Cuba's communist government and a symbol of strength by Moscow amid tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



The US monitored the vessels closely but did not see the visit as a threat. The warships may head to Venezuela next.