Source: CNN

Rwanda hints it won’t reimburse $300 million UK paid for deportation deal after new British PM says he’ll ditch agreement

Keir Starmer, British Prime Minister [WPA Pool/Getty Images] Keir Starmer, British Prime Minister [WPA Pool/Getty Images]

The Rwandan government has indicated it will not reimburse over $300 million received from the UK since 2022 for a deal to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Rwandan spokesperson Alain Mukuralinda stated that the agreement, criticized by new UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, included no reimbursement clause.

Starmer plans to scrap the deal, which he termed a "gimmick."

The plan, introduced by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and supported by Rishi Sunak, faced legal challenges and was condemned by the UN and Amnesty International. Mukuralinda emphasized that the agreement is binding and non-refundable.

