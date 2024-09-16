Ryan Routh charged with gun crimes in Trump assassination attempt

General News of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: Reuters

A man identified as Ryan Routh, 58, was charged with two gun-related crimes after allegedly attempting to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump at his Florida golf course.



Routh, a convicted felon, was found hiding in the bushes with a rifle.



The U.S. Secret Service opened fire, but the suspect fled before being arrested later. Routh has prior convictions and is a Ukraine supporter.



Trump, unharmed in the incident, blamed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for creating a hostile environment with their rhetoric.



Authorities are continuing the investigation.