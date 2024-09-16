You are here: HomeNews2024 09 16Article 1982222

General News of Monday, 16 September 2024

    

Source: Reuters

Ryan Routh charged with gun crimes in Trump assassination attempt

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Routh, a convicted felon, was found hiding in the bushes with a rifle Routh, a convicted felon, was found hiding in the bushes with a rifle

A man identified as Ryan Routh, 58, was charged with two gun-related crimes after allegedly attempting to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump at his Florida golf course.

Routh, a convicted felon, was found hiding in the bushes with a rifle.

The U.S. Secret Service opened fire, but the suspect fled before being arrested later. Routh has prior convictions and is a Ukraine supporter.

Trump, unharmed in the incident, blamed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for creating a hostile environment with their rhetoric.

Authorities are continuing the investigation.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment