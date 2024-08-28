You are here: HomeNews2024 08 28Article 1974581

General News of Wednesday, 28 August 2024

    

Source: BBC

SA billionaire overtakes Dangote as Africa’s richest man

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Johann Rupert Johann Rupert

South African billionaire Johann Rupert has surpassed Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote as Africa’s richest person, according to Bloomberg.

Rupert’s net worth rose by $1.9 billion to $14.3 billion, driven by strong performances from his luxury goods firm, Richemont.

Dangote’s fortune fell to $13.4 billion due to Nigeria's challenging economic conditions and setbacks in his business empire.

Rupert now ranks 147th globally, while Dangote is 159th.

Other top African billionaires include Nicky Oppenheimer with $11.3 billion, Nassef Sawiris with $9.48 billion, and Natie Kirsh with $9.22 billion.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment