SALL Case: Peter Amewu ordered to testify on July 2

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 27 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ho High Court has mandated John Peter Amewu, the Member of Parliament for Hohoe Constituency, to testify in the ongoing parliamentary election petition concerning the exclusion of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi residents during the 2020 elections.



This testimony is scheduled for July 2, 2024.



The court's decision comes after multiple delays attributed to



Read full articleMr. Amewu's national duties, which have hindered his attendance.



During the recent court session, Mr. Amewu’s counsel informed the court that his client could not attend due to official responsibilities.



However, Mr. Tsatsu Tsikata, representing the petitioners, argued that these delays were undermining the court’s authority. He emphasized that the trial was set to proceed with Mr. Amewu's testimony on June 26, 2024, but was delayed again due to his absence.



In a related development, the Ho High Court outlined two new issues for trial. These include whether the court can declare the enactment of C.I. 128 as a violation of Article 47(5) of the 1992 Constitution, and whether the court has the authority to declare that the 1st Respondent had no power to place the SALL communities under the Jasikan District per C.I. 119 and Article 47(5).



The presiding judge, Justice Owoahene Acheampong, added these issues after extensive legal discussions.



Mr. Tsatsu Tsikata argued that the new issues were already encompassed by the existing ones and did not require a Supreme Court reference for interpretation. He highlighted that the validity of C.I. 128 and its impact on the Hohoe constituency were central to the case.



Conversely, Mr. Amewu’s counsel maintained that the court lacked jurisdiction to declare C.I. 128's enactment unconstitutional, citing Articles 130(1) and (2) of the 1992 Constitution.



The court concluded by allowing the second respondent to file additional witness statements within three days if they chose to do so, though they might decide not to testify.