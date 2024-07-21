SDA Church urges members to prioritize Sabbath observance over Saturday voting

General News of Sunday, 21 July 2024

The Seventh Day Adventist Church in Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the sanctity of the Sabbath, while encouraging members to participate in civic activities.



However, they have drawn a clear line between worship and politics, prohibiting political debates and campaign activities during congregation meetings.



The church has consistently advocated for an alternative election date to accommodate their members' religious observance, reiterating that voting on Saturday, the Sabbath, is not aligned with their beliefs.