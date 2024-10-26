SDA resorts to baptising members in church due to effects of galamsey on water bodies

General News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

Source: 3news

Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) churches in Ghana have joined the fight against illegal mining, or galamsey, dedicating Creation Sabbath on October 26 to address its environmental impact.



With the theme "Protecting God’s Creation: United Against Galamsey," the church emphasized that stewardship of the earth is a divine responsibility.



Leaders highlighted how galamsey has polluted rivers, making it impossible for the church to perform baptisms in natural water bodies.



Now, baptisteries are built to avoid contamination.



The SDA urged Ghanaians to safeguard natural resources for future generations and honor God by protecting His creation.