SEND Ghana urges media support to establish Public Health Emergency Fund

SEND Ghana, a civil society organization, is calling for ongoing media advocacy to ensure the government follows through on its promise to establish a Public Health Emergency Fund (PHEF).



The organization highlights the media's influential role in pushing the government and policymakers to create the fund, which is crucial for protecting the health of the population.



During a meeting with Ghanaian Times Editor David Agbenu in Accra, SEND Ghana's Project Officer, Tajudeen Mohammed Abdul, stressed the importance of maintaining strong media-government relations to support the implementation of ongoing projects.



The government's commitment to establish the PHEF is outlined in the 2022-2025 National Medium-Term Development Framework, aiming to prepare Ghana for future public health threats.



SEND Ghana has been advocating for the conversion of the existing COVID-19 National Trust Fund (CNTF), established by Act 1013 in 2020, into the PHEF. It proposes using revenue from the COVID-19 Recovery Levy as the primary funding source, with the CNTF continuing to leverage additional funding sources.



Mr. Abdulai noted that the 2025 deadline for the fund's establishment is approaching, underscoring the media's role in reminding the government to meet its commitments. He emphasized that the media's support is vital for the success of advocacy programs.



Responding to concerns about the fund's effective use, Mr. Abdulai mentioned that it would be managed by an independent body to minimize the risk of misappropriation. The media would also play a role in ensuring the fund's judicious use through its watchdog function.



Ms. Addey praised The Ghanaian Times for its support of SEND Ghana's programs and requested continued collaboration. Mr. Agbenu affirmed the newspaper's commitment to supporting the cause and encouraged SEND Ghana to enhance journalists' capacity to produce well-researched and accurate reports.