SHS students will soon require testimonial to qualify for university – Education Minister

The Ministry of Education is working to eliminate indiscipline in Ghana's Senior High Schools to combat rising student violence.

At the 2024 Ghana Teacher Prize event, Education Minister Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum announced new measures, including requiring character testimonials for students moving to universities or training colleges.

He stressed that indiscipline, such as vandalism and attacks on teachers, will no longer be tolerated.

Recent incidents, including a fatal stabbing at O'Reilly Senior High, have raised public concerns.

GNAT General Secretary, Thomas Tanko Musah, warned that unchecked student misconduct could cause serious future issues.

