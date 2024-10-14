You are here: HomeNews2024 10 14Article 1993586

SIMMS SHS pulls a comeback as NSMQ commences in a grandstyle

The first contests of the day to commence the National Science and Maths Quiz 2024 have come to an end at the various auditoriums.

SIMMS SHS has been the talk of the moment after doing a come back against Kpando SHS and Hope College. The contest proved to be a tough one with Kpando and Hope having

