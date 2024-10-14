General News of Monday, 14 October 2024
SIMMS SHS pulls a comeback as NSMQ commences in a grandstyle
The first contests of the day to commence the National Science and Maths Quiz 2024 have come to an end at the various auditoriums.
SIMMS SHS has been the talk of the moment after doing a come back against Kpando SHS and Hope College. The contest proved to be a tough one with Kpando and Hope having
Read full articleonly two points difference after the end of the contest.
Elsewhere Mfantsiman and Archbishop Girsl emerged victorious to kick start the contest in a grand style.
Below are the results from the first set of contest.
AUDITORIUM 900:
End of contest:
Mfantsiman Girls' SHS: 44pts
West Africa SHS: 42pts
Zion College: 40pts
Well done, Mfantsiman Girls' SHS
End Contest:
Archbishop Porter Girls’ SHS: 45pts
Ejisuman SHS: 32pts
Wenchi Methodist SHS: 26pts
Archbishop Porter Girls’ SHS emerged as the winner of the contest. Congratulations to them on their well-deserved victory.
SGS AUDITORIUM
End of Contest:
Simms SHS: 43pts
Kpando SHS: 38pts
Hope College : 36pts
Congrats to Simms SHS. Well done