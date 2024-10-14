SIMMS SHS pulls a comeback as NSMQ commences in a grandstyle

General News of Monday, 14 October 2024

The first contests of the day to commence the National Science and Maths Quiz 2024 have come to an end at the various auditoriums.



SIMMS SHS has been the talk of the moment after doing a come back against Kpando SHS and Hope College. The contest proved to be a tough one with Kpando and Hope having



only two points difference after the end of the contest.



Elsewhere Mfantsiman and Archbishop Girsl emerged victorious to kick start the contest in a grand style.



Below are the results from the first set of contest.



Elsewhere



AUDITORIUM 900:



End of contest:



Mfantsiman Girls' SHS: 44pts

West Africa SHS: 42pts

Zion College: 40pts



Well done, Mfantsiman Girls' SHS



End Contest:



Archbishop Porter Girls’ SHS: 45pts

Ejisuman SHS: 32pts

Wenchi Methodist SHS: 26pts



Archbishop Porter Girls’ SHS emerged as the winner of the contest. Congratulations to them on their well-deserved victory.



SGS AUDITORIUM



End of Contest:



Simms SHS: 43pts

Kpando SHS: 38pts

Hope College : 36pts



Congrats to Simms SHS. Well done