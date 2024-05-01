SML disputes KPMG's revenue figures, claims GH¢14bn was generated

General News of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, Director of Support Services at Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML), has challenged KPMG's reported revenue figures, asserting that the government generated GH¢14 billion through their efforts, not GH¢2 billion as stated.



In an interview on Citi TV’s Point of View, Sarpong contested KPMG's assertion that SML boosted tax revenue by GH¢2.45 billion, citing GH¢14.8 billion in revenue documented in the government's accounts from May 2020 to December 2023.



"KPGMG is saying we increased tax revenue by GH₵2.45 billion, if you go to the revenue account, we have performed GH₵14.8 billion and not GH₵2.45 billion. From May 2020 to December 2023, within that period, the yearly accumulation translates into the revenue," she said.



She further disputed KPMG's assessment that SML only partially fulfilled its contract, claiming the volume of work done exceeds KPMG's report.



"The volume of works we have done is more than what KPMG reported, we have been underrepresented. The reason why we said we object to KPMG’s observation is that if we partially delivered on our obligations, this is a proven service that led us to the downstream petroleum."