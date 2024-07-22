SSNIT OBS Case: Prosecution closes evidence after 10 Witnesses share 108 days in Court

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 22 July 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

State prosecutors have concluded presenting evidence in the trial of former SSNIT Director General Ernest Thompson and four others over the SSNIT Operational Business Suite (OBS) project.



After 108 days and 10 witnesses, the prosecution, led by Principal State Attorney Richard Gyambiby, closed their case on July 12.



The accused, who plead not guilty, are charged with causing financial loss of over $15.3 million.



The $66 million OBS project aimed to modernize SSNIT’s operations but allegedly saw costs inflate and performance expectations unmet.



The trial, facing delays since 2018, resumes on October 10, 2024.