SSNIT encourages informal sector workers to join pension scheme

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has stepped up efforts to enroll the informal sector economy into the pension scheme, highlighting its importance to the economy, Graphic Online reports.



During the inauguration of a Made in Ghana exhibition organized by SSNIT, Michael Addo, the Deputy Director-General in charge of Finance and Administration, emphasized the role of the self-employed sector in the economy.



Mr Addo mentioned that showcasing their products during Ghana Month celebrations helps in enrolling them in the SSNIT pension scheme, creating a mutually beneficial situation where supporting their businesses contributes to the success of the pension scheme.



"It's a win-win for both parties. One of the best things to do is to expose them and patronize their product because as you expose them, their businesses do well and when their businesses do well, of course, their contribution to the scheme also does well," Mr. Addo stated.



Mr. Addo also mentioned SSNIT's plans to expand such exhibitions nationwide, underlining the importance of self-employed individuals registering with SSNIT for a secure retirement.



"This is our maiden SSNIT Ghana month exhibition. It is looking very good; we look forward over the next two days to patronizing our self-employed members and if it works out very well, we will replicate it across the country," Mr. Addo added.