SSNIT itself would have been sold if the minority did not intervene – Abraham Koomson

Abraham Koomson has expressed gratitude to Members of Parliament for intervening in the issue of selling SSNIT hotels.

He emphasized that the labor unions were unsuccessful in preventing the sale and might have failed if it were not for the MPs stepping in.

Koomson declared that any trade unionist who did not participate in the upcoming demonstration did not deserve to represent workers.

The demonstration is scheduled to commence tomorrow morning starting from Labadi Beach Hotel.

