You are here: HomeNews2024 10 17Article 1995074

Health News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

    

Source: GBC Ghana Online

SSNIT organises health screening for pensioners in Koforidua

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

This initiative aimed to promote the well-being of retirees and address their health concerns This initiative aimed to promote the well-being of retirees and address their health concerns

During a recent event in Koforidua, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) conducted a free health screening exercise for pensioners.

This initiative aimed to promote the well-being of retirees and address their health concerns.

The event facilitated discussions between SSNIT leadership and the National Pensioners Association to improve services for pensioners in the region.

Participants were encouraged to take advantage of the health screenings, emphasizing the Trust’s commitment to supporting the health and welfare of its pensioners.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment