SSNIT organises health screening for pensioners in Koforidua

Health News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: GBC Ghana Online

During a recent event in Koforidua, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) conducted a free health screening exercise for pensioners.



This initiative aimed to promote the well-being of retirees and address their health concerns.



The event facilitated discussions between SSNIT leadership and the National Pensioners Association to improve services for pensioners in the region.



Participants were encouraged to take advantage of the health screenings, emphasizing the Trust’s commitment to supporting the health and welfare of its pensioners.