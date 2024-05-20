STMA donates ¢10K to support Egyiresia fire victims

General News of Monday, 20 May 2024

Source: CNR

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) has donated GHC10,000 to support the medical bills of 16 persons injured in a fire outbreak at Egyiresia near Sekondi.



The fire, which occurred on Saturday, May 18, was sparked by leakages of premix fuel offloaded through the fish-smoking section of the fishing bay.



According to the Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi, Abdul Mumin Issah, a barrel containing premix fuel was rolled through the area, leaving behind droppings of fuel that came into contact with fire from smokers, causing the fire that affected two vehicles and injured 16 persons.



The victims are currently receiving treatment at Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital and Saint Benedict Hospital at Inchaban.



The mayor visited the hospitals and directed that an amount of GHC10,000 be deposited to assist with the financial difficulties of the victims.



Three of the victims were admitted to Saint Benedict Hospital with various injuries, while 14 others were taken to Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, with two in critical condition and undergoing surgery.



“On Saturday around 6 PM, I had a call from the police entity in Sekondi with respect to the fire outbreak which occurred at Egyiresia. Upon reaching there we realised a premix fuel had been brought to the township. Upon offloading it from the taxi, I think the tank had some leakage so the fishermen were rolling it to the beach so the fuel was gashing out, they got to a point where a woman was smoking fish and you know smoke and petrol cannot coexist, hence the fire outbreak.”



“It had leaked from the roadside to the point where it caught fire. There was a Range Rover there which got totally burnt and a taxi which also got burnt. So, we went to the Saint Benedict Hospital where three of the victims were admitted, they sustained various injuries.



“From there we went to Effia-Nkwanta where 14 of the victims were and two were critically injured so they’ve been sent to the theatre.”



“As part of the assembly to assist the financial difficulties of the people, I have directed that an amount of 10,000 cedis should be deposited.”