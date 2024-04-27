STMA fines sanitation-related offenders

Regional News of Saturday, 27 April 2024

Source: GNA

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) has arrested and fined some individuals for violating the Assembly’s sanitation byelaws.



This was after the STMA’s Operation Clean Your Surroundings Campaign Task Force undertook an unannounced visit to the ‘Type A’ vicinity within the Metropolis and apprehended the individuals for various sanitation-related offences.



A statement signed by Mr John Latse, STMA Public Relations Officer, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi, said Thomas Addae, an operator of two public toilets in the area, was arrested for connecting untreated effluent to a public drain, and operated an unauthorised bathhouse.



His facility was in a dilapidated state with broken slabs of septic tank, and insanitary condition.



He subsequently fined to pay a penalty of GHC1,300.00 and directed to correct all identified nuisances within two weeks or face closure of the facilities.



Mr Kofi Ayim, a caretaker of a house in the “Type A” area, was also arrested for connecting untreated effluent from a septic tank to a public drain, and fined GHC500.00



He was directed to seal the connection within 24 hours or face prosecution.



Madam Regina Sawyer, operator of a Kenkey food joint, was arrested for operating with an expired medical certificate of fitness and cooking under insanitary conditions.



She was fined GHC400.00 and her business was closed down, while given three days to correct the identified nuisances.



Mr Stephen Tandoh, operator of HiBrand Printing Press, was fined GHC200.00 and cautioned for dumping and burning waste at the frontage of his facility.



Rabiatu Seidu, a waakye vendor, was fined GHC200.00 for operating with an expired medical certificate of fitness, and insanitary environment.



Management of Hotel De Rueco was fined GHC300.00 for failing to renew the suitability certificate, while Mr Sampson Avorgbedor, a corn mill operator, was also fined GHC300.00 for doing business without a medical certificate of fitness and under unhygienic conditions.



Ten other persons were also arrested and fined GHC400.00 each for openly defecating at New Takoradi, Takoradi, Bakano, Bakaekyir, and Enam Ase communities.



The “Operation Clean Your Surroundings” Campaign is an initiative to sensitise the public on the STMA’s sanitation byelaws, arrest, prosecute, name and shame sanitation-related offenders.



In line with the execution of the campaign, a task force undertakes unannounced visits to inspect sanitation conditions at various households, eateries, hotels, pubs and bars, public toilets, transport terminals, and other locations across the Metropolis.