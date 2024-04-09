STMA struggles to elect Presiding Member for 9th assembly

Regional News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) is facing challenges in electing a Presiding Member (PM) for its 9th Assembly, which was inaugurated on February 12, 2024.



Despite two rounds of voting, the assembly has been unable to produce a PM.



In the initial round of voting, Napoleon Agyeman, the Assembly member for Kojokrom, received 31 votes, while Patrick Bempoh, the Assembly member for Adiembra Electoral Area, secured 22 votes.



However, neither candidate achieved the required two-thirds majority of 38 votes.



A second round of voting also failed to produce a clear winner. Bempoh's votes decreased to 20, while Agyeman's increased to 33, still falling short of the required majority. Consequently, the STMA adjourned the election for ten days as per the Local Assembly requirement.



Upon reconvening on February 19, 2024, Bempoh received 18 votes, while Agyeman garnered 36 votes. Despite Agyeman's claim of victory with 36 votes, he was unable to secure the required two-thirds majority of 38 votes.



Agyeman argued that the three Members of Parliament in the metropolis, who are part of the assembly, should not be included in the computation of the voting majority as they do not have voting rights. He insisted that with the 54 members eligible to vote, he had won the PM position with 36 votes and declined to participate in further rounds of voting.



However, the Electoral Commission proceeded with the voting, and Bempoh obtained 19 votes, while Agyeman received one vote. Following the failed attempts to elect a PM, the Coordinating Director of the assembly, Innocent Haligah, announced that nominations would be opened for new contestants to compete for the PM position.



John Laste, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the STMA, stated that the assembly is engaging in further consultations to facilitate the election of a Presiding Member for its 9th Assembly.



