Saboba MP's bodyguard killed in tragic shooting incident

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 4 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Tragedy struck on Thursday evening, May 2, 2024, as gunmen fatally shot a bodyguard assigned to the Member of Parliament for Saboba.



The bodyguard, whose name remained undisclosed in the report, served under Joseph Nikpe Bukari, a representative of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to a report from mynewsgh.com, the incident occurred when the bodyguard and another officer, both off-duty at the time, were attacked in front of their private residence at Trassacco.



Regrettably, one officer lost his life at the scene, while the other succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at Legon Hospital.



Confirming the tragic incident, the Ghana Police Service issued a statement on Thursday, acknowledging the fatal shooting of two of its officers. The police report revealed that the perpetrators, armed and unidentified, targeted the off-duty officers at Block Factory, East Trassacco, Accra, around 6:00 pm.



Remarkably, the gunmen did not abscond with any valuables from the victims and swiftly fled the scene on a motorbike, intensifying the urgency of the ongoing investigation. The Ghana Police Service affirmed its commitment to an intelligence-led operation aimed at capturing the assailants and bringing them to justice.



As the community grapples with shock and grief over the loss of two dedicated officers, the search for the perpetrators continues, underscoring the imperative of ensuring safety and security for all citizens.