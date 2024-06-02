Sack Godfred Dame – Kpebu tells Akufo-Addo

Politics of Sunday, 2 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has called for the immediate dismissal of Attorney-General Godfred Dame due to allegations made against him by Richard Jakpa in the Ato Forson trial.



Kpebu asserted that Ghana's reputation has been tarnished by Dame's actions.



Meanwhile, Professor Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua urged the Ghana Bar Association to speak out on the allegations and highlighted credibility concerns for the Attorney-General.



National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman Johnson Asiedu accused the government of persecuting Ato Forson over an ambulance purchase, responding to claims made against Dame by Jakpa.



The trial involves Ato Forson, Sylvester Anemana, and Richard Jakpa, facing charges related to financial loss to the state.