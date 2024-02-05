Sacked DCEs weren't anti-Bawumia - Dan Botwe

Politics of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Minister of Local Government and Decentralisation, Dan Botwe, has denied claims that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo dismissed 24 District Chief Executives (DCEs) due to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He stated that the President did not conduct a reshuffle because the DCEs/MCEs were against the flagbearer in the last presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The Minister, in an interview on Asaase Radio, refuted the false reports.



“In all the 275 constituencies that the primaries were held, the figures are there, the Electoral Commission and media have the figures, so one will have to rank them from the least to see whether this supports those assertions [reports],” he said.



“It is totally false,” Botwe added.