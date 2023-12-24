Sacrifices, steadfastness of Armed Forces inure to Ghana’s growth — President

General News of Sunday, 24 December 2023

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the sacrifices, valour and professionalism shown by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in their work have inured to the nation’s stability and development.



He tasked the officers and men to continue to be steadfast in defending the territorial integrity of the nation amid the surge in trans-national organised crimes and terrorism in the sub-Saharan Africa.



The President was addressing the leadership of the Armed Forces at a soiree to climax the West African Soldiers’ Social Activities (WASSA) at the Burma Camp, Accra,



His call comes as the sub-Region grapples with unprecedented levels of security and humanitarian challenges, socio-political instability, further compounded by the impact of climate change and food insecurity.



Despite efforts by national security forces and international partners, insecurity has again deteriorated in large parts of the region, says the United Nations (UN).



Operations by armed groups, violent extremists and criminal networks have forced the closure of more than 10,000 schools, with millions of children affected as well as some 7,000 health centres.



At the same time, countries along the coast of the Gulf of Guinea have also seen an increase in attacks against their territories, threatening transport routes to landlocked nations further north.



In spite of the prevailing dire security challenges, Ghana remains a beacon of hope for neighbouring countries, having enjoyed smooth democratic governance, stability and peace over the years.



President Nana Akufo-Addo said the Government had stepped up efforts to retool and resource the Army to build its capacity in warding off violent crimes.



The accommodation, welfare and operational logistics needs of the personnel were being given the needed attention, he assured, stressing that the Army was being supported to protect the nation’s interests.



On the 2024 General Election, he said, the country would once again rely on the Army and other security services to provide the requisite backing to ensure successful polls.



He urged the Army to foster good relations with the civilian population to enhance unity of purpose and national development.



Mr Dominic Nitiwul, Minister for Defence, said work on the construction of military bases along Ghana’s northern frontiers had reached an advanced stage.