Sad as woman kills mother after pastor brands her a witch

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 20 June 2024

Source: occupygh.com/

In Abuakwa Asonomaso, Joyce Boateng, 55, has been fatally stabbed her 76-year-old mother following a pastor’s accusation that her mother was a witch causing her life’s troubles.



Devastated by the pastor’s words, Joyce attacked her mother in a fit of rage.



After the incident, Joyce attempted suicide by drinking weedicide but was rescued and hospitalized.



The community is in shock, condemning the pastor’s harmful influence. Police are investigating the incident. This tragedy highlights the dangers of blind faith and the need for critical thinking.