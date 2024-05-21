Safeguard Ghanaians from refugee status - Duncan-Williams

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the Founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, has urged all stakeholders in Ghana's electoral process to ensure a peaceful election in 2024.



He emphasized the importance of maintaining peace to prevent violence before, during, and after the elections, warning that failure to do so could force Ghanaians to seek refuge in other countries.



Archbishop Duncan-Williams made his appeal during a meeting with John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and members of the Christian Ecumenical Council in Accra on Monday, May 20.



"There is too much pain and suffering in this country. Our doctors and nurses are leaving. We pray for proper handling, transparency, and fairness in the electoral process to avoid becoming refugees in other countries.



Without fairness, honesty, and transparency, things could spiral out of control. Let me remind everyone that Ghanaians are not inherently gentle or conflict-averse; this is a misconception."