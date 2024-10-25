Sahel jihadis find refuge and supplies in Ghana – Sources say

General News of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: Reuters

Islamist militants from Burkina Faso are discreetly using northern Ghana as a base for logistics and medical aid, according to multiple sources, including security officials and diplomats.



They are reportedly taking advantage of Ghana's porous borders, stocking up on supplies, and treating injured fighters.



While Ghana has not suffered major attacks, militants may be recruiting in local communities, raising concerns.



Ghanaian authorities deny any non-aggression pact but acknowledge working with Burkina Faso to address the issue.



Despite the risks, militants appear to avoid attacking Ghana to protect their supply lines.



Western nations are supporting Ghana to prevent insurgent expansion.