Sahelian security impasse major regional concern – Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed the need for increased efforts to address the security situation in the Sahel, highlighting the threat posed by Jihadist insurgents aiming to reach the coast and connect with Gulf of Guinea pirates.



Speaking with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt M. Campbell, Akufo-Addo emphasized this as a critical security concern for Ghana and ECOWAS.



He also appreciated U.S. support in managing Ghana's electoral process, as the country prepares for December elections.



Campbell, with a history of engagement in Ghana, reaffirmed the shared democratic values and aspirations between the two nations.