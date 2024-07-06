You are here: HomeNews2024 07 06Article 1957706

General News of Saturday, 6 July 2024

    

Source: GNA

Saint Rose’s SHS wins renewable energy competition

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

This victory, over nine other schools, highlights their ingenuity and challenges gender norms This victory, over nine other schools, highlights their ingenuity and challenges gender norms

Saint Rose’s Senior High School, an all-girls institution, has won the Eastern Region Energy Commission Senior High School Renewable Energy Challenge with its innovative machine for collecting waste from water bodies.

This victory, over nine other schools, highlights their ingenuity and challenges gender norms.

Team leader Aheleh-Tettey Eleanor Naa Afi credited their success to hard work and emphasized the importance of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The competition, themed “Application of Renewable Energy Technologies in Solving Land Degradation and Water Pollution,” fosters interest in renewable energy and practical skills among students.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment