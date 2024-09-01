Salaga South MP slams government over bad roads

Politics of Sunday, 1 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah, MP for Salaga South, has voiced her frustration over the government's neglect of deteriorating roads in the East Gonja municipality, labeling them as "death traps."



Taking matters into her own hands, she secured funds to repair these roads, earning praise from local leaders and residents.



Her efforts extend beyond infrastructure, with initiatives in healthcare, education, and telecommunications also receiving recognition.



Despite being in the opposition, Hajia Zuwera's dedication has made a significant impact on her constituency, improving lives and fulfilling promises where others have fallen short.